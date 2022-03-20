Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Panel Will Reveal New Information on the Attack, Cheney Says

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the nine-person select committee

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will reveal new details and may make new recommendations on legislation and criminal penalties for officials who failed to carry out their duties, said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"Our first priority is to make recommendations," Cheney, one of two Republicans on the nine-person select committee, said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "We’re looking at things like do we need additional enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President [Donald] Trump when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol."

"So there will be legislative recommendations and there certainly will be new information."

