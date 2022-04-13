Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Defendant Who Stole Liquor, Coat Rack Says He Was ‘Following Presidential Orders'

Thompson told jurors he was hoping to gain Trump's "respect"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Donald Trump supporter who admitted he stormed the Capitol and stole a bottle of liquor and a coat rack on Jan. 6 testified during his trial Wednesday that he was "following presidential orders."

Dustin Thompson — a married, college-educated, 38-year-old Ohio resident — told jurors he didn't have any strong male role models in his life and was hoping to gain the “respect” and “approval” of former President Donald Trump when he entered the Capitol amid the Jan. 6 riot.

Thompson, the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a jury, has adopted a very different defense strategy than the two others: trying to convince jurors that Trump is ultimately responsible for the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald Trumpdustin thompson
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us