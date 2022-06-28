Hutchinson: Trump Knew Supporters Were Armed, Said ‘Let My People In' to WH Rally Anyway

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson said that when she attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally at the White House ellipse along with the presidential motorcade, she overheard the president say that he knew many of his supporters were armed but that he wanted them to be allowed in anyway.

"I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of 'You know, I don't effing care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away. Let my people in,'" Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee in videotaped testimony. The "mags" referred to the magnetometers which had been set up to screen attendees for weapons.

She said Trump pushed back against his advance team's assertions that Secret Service could not stand down or remove the weapons screeners. "He said something to the effect of, 'Eff the Secret Service. I'm the president,'" Hutchinson testified.

