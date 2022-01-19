Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas 2 Far Right Activists

The House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a pair of subpoenas Wednesday to far-right activists, saying they encouraged Donald Trump supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.
Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, leaders of the "America First" or "Groyper" movement, urged others to come to the Capitol on the day Congress was counting the Electoral College votes, and cheered on rioters, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in letters released by the panel.
Fuentes and Casey both went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 but apparently did not enter the building.
