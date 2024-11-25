Donald Trump

Jack Smith files to drop Jan. 6 charges against Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump faced four felony charges in connection with his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, which culminated in the U.S. Capitol attack.

By Ryan J. Reilly and Ken Dilanian | NBC News

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a motion to drop all four felony charges against President-elect Donald Trump in connection with his effort to overturn his 2020 presidential election in the lead-up to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol.

Trump was first indicted on four felonies in August 2023: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. The case was then put on hold for months as Trump’s team argued that Trump could not be prosecuted.

The indictment marked an extraordinary moment in American history — the first-ever accusation that a president sought illegally to cling to power.

The dismissal also marks a historic moment. Fifty years after Richard Nixon was forced by lawmakers from both parties to resign the presidency amid allegations of criminal conduct, half of American voters will return Trump to the presidency despite his own serious charges of criminal misconduct in office.

The Supreme Court handed Trump an early victory in the case in July with its ruling on presidential immunity. But a new federal grand jury indicted Trump on the same four charges again in August, alleging that Trump's false claims about mass voter fraud during the 2020 election were "unsupported, objectively unreasonable, and ever-changing" and that Trump "knew that they were false." Publicly, Trump has never conceded that his election claims were, in fact, false, and he pleaded not guilty in the case.

Many Jan. 6 defendants have told judges they lament that they were "gullible" enough to fall for Trump's falsehoods, which were echoed by the president-elect's allies, Republicans in Congress and conservative influencers on social media.

The Justice Department is focused on arresting the "most egregious" rioters before Trump returns to office. The president-elect has said he will pardon some undetermined portion of Jan. 6 rioters, whom he’s called “warriors,” “unbelievable patriots,” political prisoners and “hostages.”

He is expected to walk through the lower west tunnel, where some of the worst violence of Jan. 6 took place, to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2025.

