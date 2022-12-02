Florida

‘It Was Poor Judgement': Tampa's Police Chief Apologizes for Flashing Badge During Golf Cart Traffic Stop

Mary O'Connor said her handling of the matter “could be viewed as inappropriate”

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tampa Police Department is addressing an incident caught on camera showing Chief Mary O'Connor flashing her police badge shortly after being pulled over last month.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV said the incident took place November 12 in Oldsmar, located in Pinellas County. O'Connor and her spouse were pulled over by a deputy for driving a golf cart without a license plate when O'Connor said she was the chief and showed the badge.

“I’m hoping you’ll just let us go tonight,” she added.

The deputy said he thought he had recognized her as the chief before she handed him her business card.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“If you ever need anything, call me,” O’Connor said on video. “Seriously.”

Thursday, O'Connor said her handling of the matter “could be viewed as inappropriate.”

“I have expressed great remorse to the Mayor, and I apologize to the residents of Tampa who have a reasonable expectation of better judgment from their chief of police,” O’Connor said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Hawaii 33 mins ago

Molten Lava on Hawaii's Big Island May Block Major Highway

Russia-Ukraine War 1 hour ago

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine Pay for War Without Wrecking Economy?

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who herself is the former Chief of the Tampa Police Department, said O'Connor would go through the due process and face appropriate discipline.

O'Connor has been the chief of the TPD since February 2022.

This article tagged under:

Floridacaught on cameraTampa Police Department
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us