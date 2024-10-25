Israel

Israel says it has launched retaliatory attacks in Iran

Officials have been awaiting Israel's response to a barrage of missiles that were fired from Iran at Israel on Oct. 1

By NBC News

File photo - Tehran skyline
Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces said it is conducting what it called "precise" strikes on military targets in Iran.

The strikes, it said, were in response to months of attacks from Iran against Israel. Officials have been awaiting Israel's response to a barrage of missiles that were fired from Iran at Israel on Oct. 1.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the IDF said in a statement. "Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond."

Iranian state media are reporting explosions inside the country’s capital of Tehran.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Iranian State Television Service, or IRIB, reported sounds of explosions in the city.

Three United States defense officials tell NBC News that the U.S. was given a heads-up before Israel launched strikes tonight on Iran.

The U.S. was not involved in the strikes, the officials said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Health 18 mins ago

Sprouts and bagged salad greens: What food safety experts steer clear of to avoid E. coli

Elon Musk 1 hour ago

Musk's election falsehoods travel hundreds of times further on X than fact-checks from officials

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the strikes in Iran and is closely following the developments, two senior administration officials said.

The president is at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Israel
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us