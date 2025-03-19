When ordinary water is too flat to enjoy, some of us turn to the sparkling variety. OK, let’s be honest: Some of us guzzle it all day.

The carbonated beverage can be more pleasing to drink than flat water, and in that way, it can even be good for you if it helps you meet your hydration goals. And for people who frequently drink soda, it's a much less sugary, healthier alternative. Not to mention the bubbles can make you feel fuller, so it can prevent overeating.

But you may have heard that the carbonation in sparkling water can have harmful effects on your teeth by eroding your tooth enamel, even if you opt for a version that doesn't contain any sugar.

So, if you're a frequent sparkling water drinker, how worried do you need to be about your enamel? Do you need to put down the La Croix for good or just dial back some? TODAY.com spoke to dentists to find out.

Is sparkling water bad for your teeth?

Carbonated water gets its fizz from carbon dioxide. A chemical reaction in your mouth turns the CO2 into carbonic acid, not only giving the drink a tangy, zesty, refreshing bite, but also making it more acidic.

That’s where the potential for dental erosion comes in, because the acid in drinks and foods can wear away your tooth enamel. Sparkling water is far less acidic than orange juice or a soft drink, but it’s more acidic than plain water, Dr. Gene Romo, a Chicago-based dentist, tells TODAY.com.

That could be an issue if you’re used to frequently reaching for your favorite effervescent water throughout the day.

“If you’re sipping and keeping that acidic drink in your mouth and swishing around every time you sip, and if you do this often, multiple times a day, then that’s probably the most dangerous kind of behavior when it comes to tooth wear,” Ritter noted.

And if you add lime or lemon juice to your fizzy water, it makes it even more acidic.

Plain water is better for your teeth, Romo says: “If you’re going to sip throughout the day, I would say stick with (still) water. Water is the safest way to go.”

That said, “if it’s between a soft drink and sparkling water, then sparkling water is definitely a lot better than a sugary soft drink,” Romo stresses.

Signs of tooth enamel erosion

They include tooth sensitivity to cold or hot foods. You may also see your teeth become more yellow or darker because as the white, shiny enamel wears away, it will expose dentin — the bulky main structure of the tooth.

You may also see notches — areas of erosion — at the neck of the tooth.

Most people are concerned about cavities and gum disease, so tooth erosion is somewhat of an overlooked condition because it’s a very slow process, but it’s a worrisome problem, Dr. André Ritter, professor of dentistry at New York University, tells TODAY.com.

How much sparkling water is OK to drink?

“Unfortunately, there’s not a number we can put out there as a good answer because it depends on a number of variables,” Ritter says.

“If you’re healthy and if you have normal saliva flow, you’re less vulnerable so your risk is lower. … You can possibly drink a little bit more, more often.”

Our body is set up to counterbalance any negative effects, with saliva able to neutralize or buffer some of the consequences of the acid.

But you may need to be more cautious if you have dry mouth, are taking medications or have an oral imbalance, Ritter advises.

Tips to protect your teeth while drinking sparkling water

Here are some tips to protect your teeth if you're a sparkling water fan:

Drink it with a meal because you’re stimulating your saliva flow.

Opt for a straw so the water has less contact with your teeth.

Refrain from swishing it in your mouth.

Avoid adding lemon or lime juice, which makes it more acidic.

Avoid drinking sparkling water all day long — no more than one or two cans a day.

Try sparkling mineral water. The mineral content can offset some of the potential damage caused by the acidity.

When choosing a sparkling water, opt for one with the fewest ingredients for flavoring and that's free of added sugar and sweeteners.

