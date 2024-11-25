Technology

Microsoft reports issues with Outlook and Teams: Here's what to know

Microsoft said it has deployed a fix that is working its way through the system

By NBC New York Staff

Some Microsoft users are reporting issues with Outlook and other Microsoft 365 programs on Monday morning, according to the website Downdetector.

User reports of Microsoft Outlook issues began around 8 a.m., according to the site.

Microsoft's 365 account posted on social media, "We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar."

What Microsoft services are impacted?

Microsoft Outlook and Teams are the two services impacted in Monday's Microsoft issues.

Just after 9 a.m., Microsoft said it started to deploy a fix, but did not give an estimated full restoration time.

"We’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment. While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state," the company posted on X.

