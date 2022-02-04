Parents in Iowa would be able to see livestreams of nearly every public school classroom under a bill introduced this week by conservative lawmakers, a move that comes amid an attempt by Republicans to limit what is taught in the kindergarten through 12th grade.

Advocates for teachers say the effort is meant to intimidate those who focus on subjects such as race and history.

A bill in Florida that would also allow cameras in classrooms is meant to curb bullying and neglect by teachers, but would not permit livestreaming, lawmakers in that state say.

Conservatives across the U.S. say they have been battling inappropriate instruction on critical race theory but opponents dispute that it is taught in school classrooms. More than 70 bills have been filed in 27 states to regulate the teaching of race, history and sexuality, according to PEN America, a free speech advocacy group.

