Iowa caucuses

Iowa Caucus Results Much Slower Than Expected, State Democratic Party ‘Quality Controlling’

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Returns from the Iowa caucuses were much slower than expected on Monday night as the Iowa State Democratic Party said it was working on "quality controlling" results from the presidential caucuses, NBC News reported.

The party said it would release information about the results "as soon as it passes quality control," adding that it was taking additional steps "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are doing our quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate. People are still caucusing, we're working to report results soon," the party said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Iowa caucuses 13 mins ago

‘Quality Checks’ Lead to Delays in Iowa Caucus Results

impeachment 6 hours ago

Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim at Voters, History

Shortly after 10 p.m. ET, no results from the caucuses had been reported, a much slower process than had been expected. At roughly the same time in the 2016 caucuses, more than half the vote had been reported.

This article tagged under:

Iowa caucusesDemocratic PartyelectionElection 2020
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us