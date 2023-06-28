Investigation opened after Florida police officer jailed 3-year-old son over potty-training trouble

A Florida police officer is under investigation after allegedly handcuffing and jailing his 3-year-old son for having potty training troubles.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, it all took place last October, when body-cam video obtained by the journal showed Lt. Michael Schoenbrod, of the Daytona Beach Public Safety Department, explaining to a Department of Children and Families caseworker why he jailed his child.

"He was crying. I was getting the response I expected from him," Schoenbrod told the caseworker.

His son later promised to not soil his pants ever again, Schoenbrod told the caseworker.

During the interview, however, Schoenbrod told the caseworker he's jailed his children before for teaching purposes. Last time being approximately nine years ago, when he jailed his 4-year-old son after misbehaving at preschool, the journal reported.

"I took him to the jail and he sat there. And I watched him ... and he was crying and everything, and to this day, if you mention that incident, he’s just like, ‘I would never do that again.’ It was effective," Schoenbrod is heard telling the caseworker in the hourlong footage.

According to memos obtained by the journal, the police department's Public Safety Director Michael Fowler informed Schoenbrod he was facing a professional standards investigation but the results have not yet been made public.

It remains unclear whether Schoenbrod will face disciplinary action from the city. Neither he nor his attorney responded to requests for comment by the journal.