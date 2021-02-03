Suspect ID'd in Killing of 2 FBI Agents; Investigation Continues

What to Know Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed Tuesday morning in Sunrise

The agents were serving a federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation when the suspect of the investigation opened fire on them, FBI officials said

Three other agents were wounded in the gunfire, and the suspect was also found dead, officials said

The investigation continued Wednesday into the FBI raid in Sunrise that left two agents dead and three wounded in one of the bloodiest days in the agency's history.

Officers were still at the scene of Tuesday's fatal encounter more than 24 hours later, with the Water Terrace Apartments shooting scene closed off and entrances to the neighborhood blocked.

At one point Wednesday, a large motorcade arrived at the scene with FBI Director Christopher Wray in tow. Wray toured the scene with several officials.

The FBI agents were at the complex serving a court-ordered federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation when the suspect opened fire, hitting five agents, FBI officials said.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed. Two other agents were shot multiple times and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition, while the other agent was treated at the scene.

FBI officials said Wednesday that one wounded agent had been released while the other remained in the hospital.

The suspect, identified Wednesday as 55-year-old David Lee Huber, died at the scene. Officials haven't said exactly how he died but sources said it's believed he took his own life.

Multiple sources told NBC 6 that the suspect had placed cameras outside the unit and the suspect was aware the agents were approaching. Sources said the gunfire started before the agents were in position to knock and seek cover.

The shooting is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division, officials said.

Residents of the Sunrise neighborhood said they were still in shock.

"I’ve been here five years and nothing like this has happened, this is really something, we are concerned and worried," resident Jorge Castillo said.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro called Tuesday " a dark day for the FBI."

"FBI Miami conducts search warrants almost daily. They are an essential and important part of what we do and are thoroughly researched and meticulously planned to take into account any threats or dangers," Piro said. "The vast majority of these warrants occur without incident and the investigation continues."

Schwartzenberger and Alfin had both dedicated their careers to working crimes against children cases, Piro said.

The 43-year-old Schwartzenberger joined the FBI in 2005 and started her career in New Mexico before coming to the Miami Field Office in 2010. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Alfin, 36, joined the FBI in 2006 and began in the Albany, New York office before coming to Miami in 2017. He leaves behind a wife and one child.

"Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do—to keep the American people safe. They were valuable members of our team. They will forever be heroes. We will always honor their ultimate sacrifice," Piro said. "The FBI is a family, and our chosen profession is fraught with danger. Today, this grim reality has taken two of our best from our family. We are saddened by the loss as we struggle to come to terms with what happened."