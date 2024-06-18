6 months later, authorities continue hunt for NJ imam's killer as reward increases

What to Know Essex County officials have announced an increase in the reward they are offering for information that would lead to the identification of those responsible for the shooting death of a beloved Muslim leader who was gunned down outside of his Newark mosque before morning prayers in January.

The killing of Imam Hassan Sharif as he prepared to open the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque on Jan. 3 has generated an intense law enforcement dragnet.

The state's attorney general pledged to assist county and local officials, with the Essex County sheriff initially announcing a $25,000 reward. In a joint press release on Tuesday, Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced that the Essex County Crime Stoppers reward was increased to $35,000. The Council on American-Islamic Relations also announced a $10,000 reward immediately following news of the fatal shooting.

Sharif's shooting comes amid intensifying bias incidents against Muslims and Jews since Hamas committed terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, provoking a punishing war in the Gaza Strip.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, recorded more than 2,000 bias incidents against U.S. Muslims in the first two months since the Mideast attacks began, up from nearly 800 in the same period last year.

"Due to the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim bigotry and violence we have witnessed in recent weeks, local, state and national law enforcement authorities must thoroughly investigate the shooting of Imam Hassan Sharif and keep the Muslim community safe," CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad said at the time.

Following the shocking murder, Attorney General Matt Platkin said there's no evidence that Sharif's killing was a hate crime, but he and other officials didn't detail how they determined that, or offer more details beyond saying Sharif was shot more than once in his car at about 6 a.m., and was quickly taken to the adjacent University Hospital, where he died in the afternoon.

Even without evidence of a connection to anti-Muslim bias, authorities explicitly acknowledged the broader global context.

"I want every resident of our state to know that we are bringing all of our resources to bear to keep our Muslim friends and neighbors safe as well as all New Jerseyans safe," Platkin said.

Sharif had been the resident imam at his mosque for five years and was active in the interfaith community, city officials said. Among other things, he helped oversee the mosque's involvement as a safe house where people could go to avoid violent interactions with police, which "greatly assisted" the apprehension of felons and serving of warrants, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé previously said.

For nearly two decades Sharif also worked as a transportation security officer for the Transportation Security Administration at Newark Liberty International Airport, said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she said in an emailed statement.

In a video statement posted on its website in the aftermath of the fatal shooting, the mosque offered prayers and said the community would focus on delivering Sharif his last rights and burial. The statement described Sharif as a brother, friend, father and husband and called on the community to be mindful of the family's grief.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.