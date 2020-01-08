‘Insulting and Demeaning’: 2 GOP Lawmakers Rip Trump Administration After Iran Briefing

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle came away with vastly different interpretations of two classified briefings that top administration officials held on Wednesday about the airstrike last week that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking alongside Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said, "I had hoped and expected to receive more information outlining the legal, factual and moral justification for the attack and left somewhat unsatisfied on that front." He added, "it was probably the worst briefing I've seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate."

"I find this insulting and demeaning," he said, adding that he now plans to vote in favor of a new war powers resolution from Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. "That briefing changed my mind," he said.

Paul concurred, saying, "Today, this is Sen. Lee and I saying, we are not abdicating our duty."

To get the full story, go to NBC News