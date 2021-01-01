Palm Beach County

Infamous ‘Dr. Love' Arrested in South Florida on Fraud, Theft Charges

Malachi Love-Robinson was later released and details have not been released on the charges

021616 Malachi Love-Robinson
Palm Beach County Sheriff

A South Florida man who made national headlines when he posed as a doctor while just a teenager found himself back behind bars.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 23-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested in Palm Beach County on Thursday on charges of fraud and grand theft. Robinson was later released, and details have not been released on the charges.

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges that included fraud, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license. He was released from prison after serving nearly 21 months at a maximum security lockup outside Fort Myers.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

COVID Updates: Dozens in WV Given Antibody Treatment, Not Vaccine; More Cases of Variant Reported

Iran 11 hours ago

US Sees Some Indications of Possible Iranian Attack in Mideast

He was charged stemming from claims he stole $20,000 from an elderly patient he was treating in 2015. Love-Robinson insisted he never posed as a medical doctor, but was a naturopathic physician.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFraud
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us