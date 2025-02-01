Potomac Crash

Incoming Howard professor and civil rights lawyer killed in Potomac crash

Kiah Duggins was returning to DC from her home state of Kansas

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A civil rights lawyer preparing for a new position with Howard University’s law school died in Wednesday evening’s plane crash at Reagan National Airport.

Already working in D.C. for quite some time, Kiah Duggins was a shining light who worked to build equitable communities and fight for justice, those who knew her said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“Kiah was all the things,” said Bobby Gandu, associate vice president for strategic enrollment management, applied learning and director of admissions of Wichita State University, from which Duggins graduated. “Kiah was really bright, asked incredible questions.”

Duggins had a knack for standing up for marginalized communities – most recently in the District.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Duggins was on the way back from Kansas, her home state.

“She was a person who wanted to make sure that we were taking care of people who didn’t have a voice, who maybe needed some representation,” Gandu said.

He successfully recruited Duggins to attend Wichita State.

“She was really funny, too,” he said. “She always had something comical to say. She would bring light to a room. She was incredibly intelligent, of course, meaning that she would challenge us to think of things in a different way.”

Potomac Crash 11 hours ago

16-year-old figure skater from Virginia, parents among victims of Potomac crash

Potomac Crash 12 hours ago

‘So much more in her': Father grieves loss of wife, daughter in Potomac crash

Before her career blossomed, Duggins graduated from Harvard Law School and participated in former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative.

“I wrote in my recommendation that I hope someday my then 1-year-old daughter would be inspired and mentored by someone like Kiah Duggins,” Gandu said.

Duggins’ parents sent a statement to NBC News, saying, “We are coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn.”

This article tagged under:

Potomac CrashWashington DC
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us