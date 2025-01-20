The United States was facing crises on two fronts four years ago when Joe Biden was sworn in as president — rioters had weeks before taken over the U.S. Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic was still a danger — but tradition prevailed and the ceremony went forward.

On Monday, Donald Trump will take the oath of office to assume the presidency for the second time.

As Trump's new term in office begins, here is what else to expect at the 60th presidential inauguration ceremony.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has announced the entertainment lineup for this weekend’s inauguration events. Here’s the list of musical acts and where they’re expected to perform.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Taking the oath of office

The inauguration’s one requirement, the oath of office, is spelled out in Article II of the Constitution.

It reads: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

All but two elected presidents took the oath in Washington, D.C., as it did not became the country's capital until 1800 just before Thomas Jefferson assumed the office, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The country's first and second presidents, George Washington and John Adams, were sworn in in New York and Philadelphia -- and four vice presidents took the oath outside of the Washington after deaths.

William Howard Taft, who served as both the country's 27th president and later as the 10th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was both sworn in and presided over the ceremony, the Council on Foreign Relations notes.

Presiding over the swearing-in

Trump will be sworn in at noon by Chief Justice John Roberts, a custom that stretches back to President John Adams. Although the Constitution requires the president to take an oath at the beginning of a term, it does not specify who should administer the oath. In 1797, when Adams became president, the role went to then Chief Justice Oliver Ellsworth, according to the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The first presidential oath was administered before the Supreme Court was created. George Washington was sworn in at New York City's Federal Hall in April 1789, by a state official, Robert Livingston.

Chief Justice John Marshall holds the record for the most swearings-in, at nine, beginning with Thomas Jefferson in 1801 in the new Capitol, the historical society notes.

Washington’s inauguration took place on April 30, but subsequent ones were held on March 4, as set by the U.S. Constitution, to allow time for the votes to be counted and newly elected politicians to reach the capital.

That changed in 1937, for Roosevelt’s second inauguration, as a part of the 20th Amendment. It specified that the terms of president and vice president would end at noon on Jan. 20.

The word inauguration is hard enough to say, but what is the point of inauguration day? Kids ask the simple questions and we answered them!

Who used a Bible and who did not?

For his first oath of office, Trump had his hand on two Bibles, one his own and one used by Abraham Lincoln in 1861. The Lincoln Bible is kept at the Library of Congress and had not appeared again for an inauguration until Barack Obama used it, for both of his terms. He also had a second one, in his case one that belonged to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump's mother presented him with his personal Bible, two days before his ninth birthday after he had completed Sunday school, the Trump inauguration committee said then.

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images FILE: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as First Lady-elect Melania Trump, looks on during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Washington took the oath on a Masonic Bible loaned to him by a local lodge and set a precedent of kissing it afterward. That Bible went on to be used in the inaugurations of Presidents Warren G. Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush. Franklin Pierce broke the precedent of kissing the Bible in 1853 and affirmed rather than swore the oath.

Who didn’t use a Bible? John Quincy Adams took his oath in 1825 on a law book. Theodore Roosevelt — who was sworn in at the Buffalo, New York, home of his friend Ansley Wilcox in 1901 after President William McKinley was assassinated — did not use any book at all. Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath of office aboard Air Force One after John F. Kennedy’s assassination with a Roman Catholic missal or prayer book belonging to Kennedy that was found on the plane.

Trump, meanwhile, has been marketing a God Bless the USA version of the Bible, and has published an Inaugural Day edition.

Jen Ellis, the Vermont crafter behind Bernie Sanders’ mittens in the iconic photo taken at President Biden’s inauguration in Jan. 2021, shares how the viral moment has changed her life.

Starting the day with prayer

Inauguration Day will get begin with services at St. John’s Church, the downtown Washington, D.C., church where Trump famously and controversially posed with a Bible after law enforcement officers forcefully cleared George Floyd protests in 2020.

The church in Lafayette Square has a long history of presidential visits. Beginning with James Madison, every president has attended a service there and Pew 54, the President’s Pew, is reserved for the president’s use when in attendance.

The church's rector, the Rev. Robert W. Fisher, told church members that this year's service would be different.

“In a departure from recent years, when the service had grown to include many visiting guest clergy and others, I am intentionally returning it to its original, simpler nature," he wrote, according to Religion News Service.

Who will attend?

Biden and former presidents Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will be in attendance, which is not what Trump himself did when he lost to Biden in 2020, and left Washington, D.C., the morning of Jan. 20.

Trump was not the first president to skip his successor’s swearing in. Three have: John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829 and Andrew Johnson in 1869. The first Adams left the capital early the morning of the inauguration, and never indicated why. The second Adams, his son, did not invited his successor, Andrew Jackson, to the White House, which he left the day before the inauguration. Johnson, who disliked his successor Ulysses S. Grant, spent the morning signing legislation.

Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush also will attend Trump's swearing-in but not Michelle Obama. No explanation was given for her absence.

Biden and the former presidents will skip Trump's inaugural luncheon, which began in its current form in 1953 with President Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. That year, Eisenhower, his wife and fifty other guests ate creamed chicken, baked ham and potato puffs in the now-restored Old Senate Chamber, according to the committee.

The longest inaugural address was almost two hours, top hats and full morning dress used to be required, and not every president was sworn in with a bible.

Delivering the inaugural address

Washington’s second speech in 1793 was the shortest at 135 words. The longest was given by William Harrison in 1841 at 10,000 words. He began his address, broke off to take the oath of office, and then continued with his address. A month later, he died, either of pneumonia or typhoid.

Trump's first inaugural address was variously called bleak, fiery, dark and defiant as he described a dystopian America. This time he plans to talk about unity, he told NBC News. That happened to be theme of Biden's speech too, “America United.”

The congressional inaugural committee says the theme of the ceremony will be “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise,” which "recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government.'

Although Trump will be the 47th president, he will be only the 40th to deliver an inaugural address, the Council on Foreign Relations notes. John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Chester Arthur, and Gerald Ford were all vice presidents who became president after a death or resignation so never gave an inaugural speech.

Some famous lines from past speeches

Lincoln’s second inaugural address, delivered in 1865 only about a month before he was assassinated, included these lines of reconciliation: "With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations."

Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first inaugural address in 1933, which came as the country confronted the Great Depression and only eight years before the United States would enter the World War II, included another memorable line: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

In 1961 John F. Kennedy urged the country: “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you–ask what you can do for your country.”

And Ronald Reagan said in 1981: “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

Watch presidents of the United States take the oath of office on their Inauguration Days through the years.