In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton

By Alex Ford

Photos show flooding and destruction across Florida as Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday.

In this NASA handout, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 257 miles above.
NASA via Getty Images
In this NASA handout, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 257 miles above.
An aerial view the heavy traffic along the highway as residents evacuate just hours before Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida, United States on October 08, 2024.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images
An aerial view the heavy traffic along the highway as residents evacuate just hours before Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida, United States on October 08, 2024.
Young people run in torrential rain in Havana due to the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 9, 2024.
YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images
Young people run in torrential rain in Havana due to the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 9, 2024.
Boards on the window of a store display a message ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Boards on the window of a store display a message ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
A person fishes as Hurricane Milton approaches on October 9, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic hurricane Helene, will hit Florida’s central Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall with destructive winds and flooding.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A person fishes as Hurricane Milton approaches on October 9, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic hurricane Helene, will hit Florida’s central Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall with destructive winds and flooding.
North Miami Beach, Fla., public service workers fill sandbags, to distribute to residents to help prevent flooding, as Hurricane Milton prepares to strike Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in North Miami Beach.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
North Miami Beach, Fla., public service workers fill sandbags, to distribute to residents to help prevent flooding, as Hurricane Milton prepares to strike Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in North Miami Beach.
Members of the Florida Army National Guard check for any remaining residents in nearly-deserted Bradenton Beach, where piles of debris from Hurricane Helene flooding still sits outside damaged homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, on Anna Maria Island, Florida.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Members of the Florida Army National Guard check for any remaining residents in nearly-deserted Bradenton Beach, where piles of debris from Hurricane Helene flooding still sits outside damaged homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, on Anna Maria Island, Florida.
Waves crash along St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Florida, as Hurricane Milton was expected to make landfall on October 9, 2024.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images
Waves crash along St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Florida, as Hurricane Milton was expected to make landfall on October 9, 2024.
Rain begins to fall ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Rain begins to fall ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Todd Crosby and his wife Linda New prepare to evacuate their home in Gulfport, FL, as Hurricane Milton approached on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
Todd Crosby and his wife Linda New prepare to evacuate their home in Gulfport, FL, as Hurricane Milton approached on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
Robert Haight looks around his destroyed house after it was hit by a reported tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Robert Haight looks around his destroyed house after it was hit by a reported tornado in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches.
Samantha Dubberly consoles her daughter Alexa Haight as medics takes her grandfather into care after he got injured by a reported tornado that hit his house in Fort Myers, Florida on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Samantha Dubberly consoles her daughter Alexa Haight as medics takes her grandfather into care after he got injured by a reported tornado that hit his house in Fort Myers, Florida on October 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton approaches.
Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Florida, during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Ron Rook, who said he was looking for people in need of help or debris to clear, walks through windy and rainy conditions on a deserted street in downtown Tampa, Florida, during the approach of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
President Joe Biden listens during a briefing about Hurricane Milton in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building October 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden listens during a briefing about Hurricane Milton in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building October 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Palm trees bend in the wind after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024.
MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images
Palm trees bend in the wind after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024.
A vehicle is stranded on a water-flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024.
MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images
A vehicle is stranded on a water-flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida on October 9, 2024.
The roof at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, sustained major damage because of high winds associated with Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The roof at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, sustained major damage because of high winds associated with Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
A crane sits on the street after crashing down into the building housing the Tampa Bay Times offices after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A crane sits on the street after crashing down into the building housing the Tampa Bay Times offices after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Residents are rescued from an apartment complex in Clearwater that was flooded from and overflowing creek due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images
Residents are rescued from an apartment complex in Clearwater that was flooded from and overflowing creek due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida.
In this aerial view, Flood waters inundate a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In this aerial view, Flood waters inundate a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida.

