filibuster

In a Shift, Biden Endorses a ‘Talking Filibuster' to Change Senate Rules

Biden said senators should have to "work for the filibuster"

US President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, speaks about the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden said in a new interview that he supports overhauling the Senate filibuster to require the minority to talk on the floor in order to block legislation, endorsing a momentous change that some progressives say could help advance his agenda.

Biden said senators should have to "work for the filibuster" when asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if he'll have to choose between preserving the 60-vote rule and advancing his agenda, NBC News reports.

"I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster, you have to do what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days," Biden said in an interview published Tuesday evening. "And this is — a filibuster, you had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking alone."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Georgia 3 hours ago

Georgia Massage Parlor Shootings Leave 8 Dead; Man Captured

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Russia and Iran Tried to Interfere With 2020 Election, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Say

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

filibusterJoe BidenChuck SchumerBiden AdministrationUS Senate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us