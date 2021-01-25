Illegal Bar and Gambling Operation Bust in NJ Ends With Three Arrests: Police

What to Know Three men from Newark were arrested in connection with a large gathering involving the illegal serving of alcohol and gambling that took place over the weekend.

Three men from Newark were arrested in connection with a large gathering involving the illegal serving of alcohol and gambling that took place over the weekend.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced that José DaSilva, 53, Victor Pereira, 61, and Byron Barraza, 31, were arrested following the bust Saturday.

According to Newark officials, at about 10 p.m., members of the Newark Police Division’s Environmental, Graffiti and Vice Crimes Task Force responded to the Portuguese Soccer Club, located at 215 Wilson Avenue, on complaints of illegal alcohol and gambling.

Detectives allegedly observed Barraza unlocking a gate at the location for patrons to enter and exit. Once they entered, police allegedly observed around 50 people inside the establishment drinking alcohol, playing cards and using gambling machines.

According to Newark officials, Pereira was seen serving as bartender at a fully stocked bar with a variety of beers and liquors. Meanwhile, DaSilva, the manager, was allegedly unable to furnish the appropriate paperwork for selling alcohol.

The three men were arrested and police subsequently confiscating $6,829 in proceeds from the alleged illegal sale of alcohol, cash from the gambling machines, along with 403 bottles of various beer, wine and liquor.

DaSilva and Pereira each face charges of maintaining an unlawful liquor establishment, possession of alcohol, illegal sale of alcohol and possession of gambling devices. Meanwhile, Barraza faces a charge of aiding and abetting.

Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.

This was not the sole social activity with a large gathering in the tri-state area that resulted in arrests, particularly at a time when large groups and certain activities are limited due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dozens of people who were drinking and smoking hookah inside an illegal club in New York City were cited over the weekend and the club owner has been arrested, authorities said.

Sheriff Joseph Fucito announced that deputies found at least 75 people inside an illegal bar located at 65-25 Roosevelt Avenue in Queens on Saturday. The location had a "heavily fortified" door and blocked egresses, creating a safety hazard in the event of a fire or other emergency, Fucito said.

Firefighters had to force their way through the entry into the nightclub and when deputies tried to inspect the bar, owner and operator Marco Chacon allegedly refused to cooperate and attempted to restrain the deputies.