Idaho Man Wins Lottery for 6th Time With $250,000 Prize

For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime event. But for Brian Moss of Meridian, Idaho, the more you play, the more you win.

Moss scored his sixth win in the state's lottery last month, claiming the first quarter of a million grand prize on the Idaho Lottery Scratch Game $250,000 Crossword on Jan. 28, the state's lottery said in a news release.

While Moss is no stranger to winning, this was his first jackpot win.

He said he plays because it benefits schools. Moss told the Idaho Lottery he plans to put his winnings aside for his daughter’s future education.

"I'm proud to help support Idaho public schools, that's really why I play," Moss said.

Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has distributed $961.5 million in dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings, according to the lottery.