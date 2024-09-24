Idaho man charged with threatening to kill Trump in phone calls to Mar-a-Lago

An Idaho man has been charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump in phone calls made to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to court documents.

Warren Jones Crazybull, 64, of Sandpoint, made at least nine threatening phone calls to Trump’s home on July 31, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit that was first reported Monday by Forbes.

Mar-a-Lago security received a phone call from a phone number with the caller ID "Warren Jones," and Crazybull made several statements, including “Find Trump…I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him,” the court filings said.

Bedminster, New Jersey, is the location of a Trump National Golf Club.

Mar-a-Lago security told the Secret Service that eight additional phone calls making threats were received from the same number, the court documents said.

A Facebook page alleged to belong to Crazybull included more threats of violence toward Trump while also referring to Jeffrey Epstein, "John John Kennedy Jr" and a “shadow government.”

He was arrested Aug. 1 and indicted Aug. 20 in federal court in Idaho. He pleaded not guilty to one count of making threats against a former president.

A trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung blamed Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats for the threats.

“Kamala Harris and liberal Democrats are the ones who are deranged," Cheung said in a statement Monday. "There have been two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump, and their violent rhetoric are directly to blame."

Cheung called on Harris and Democrats to apologize.

"If the Democrats and Kamala Harris do not come out and apologize for their hateful rhetoric and tone down their attacks that have stoked the flames of violence, they are explicitly advocating for and inciting more bloodshed against President Trump,” Cheung said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris has condemned acts of political violence involving Trump.

“As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,” she said in a statement shortly after the apparent assassination attempt in West Palm Beach. “I am thankful that former President Trump is safe.”

According to the affidavit, Secret Service agents confirmed Crazybull’s identity through phone records and by comparing the voice on the threatening calls recorded by a Mar-a-Lago security employee with Crazybull’s voice on a video posted on his Facebook page.

The Secret Service determined his location using T-Mobile phone data, which located him in Montana, according to the filing.

An agent said in the affidavit that Crazybull appeared as if his thought processes were racing and confused and that he seemed "paranoid" in an interview with the Secret Service.

Crazybull said that he would not try to kill Trump but that he would “not let” him become president again, the affidavit said.

The calls described in the court documents were made about two weeks after the attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, when a gunman shot Trump in his ear during a campaign rally.

Since then, a Florida man was arrested in connection with an incident at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Court documents in that case indicate that the man alleged to be behind the plot — Ryan Wesley Routh — described it as an “assassination attempt” in a letter. A judge in Florida ruled Monday that he would be held pending trial.

A Secret Service official said Monday that Trump’s security was being increased following “recent events.”

