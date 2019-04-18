Husband of Bucks County Woman Missing for 38 Years Charged with Her Murder

UPDATE: William Korzon confessed to the murder and was sentenced. New details here.

The once ice cold case of Gloria Korzon, who vanished in 1981, has been reignited suddenly in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Korzon's ex-husband, William Korzon, has been arrested and was arraigned in a county court Thursday on a homicide charge, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

Korzon, now 76 and living in central Pennsylvania, allegedly responded to new questioning by investigators this year by asking, "Did you find the body?" according to the criminal affidavit released Thursday.

That question, on top of years of alleged abuse and documented injuries during the Korzons' marriage before Gloria disappeared led authorities to charge William with criminal homicide and related charges, the affidavit.

Gloria Korzon, who disappeared in 1981 from her home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was on the FBI's "Missing Adult" list.

He is being held without bail at county jail. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

The two married in January 1967. In December of that year, William Korzon was arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts, for allegedly threatening to kill his wife. He spent time in a Massachusetts mental institution.

In 1968, the Korzons moved to Philadelphia. Three years later, they moved to Pickertown Road in Warrington, Bucks County.

From 1968 to 1981, when Gloria Korzon disappeared, the affidavit said law enforcement authorities "investigated and documented numerous violent assaults where William Korzon assaulted and threatened to kill Gloria Korzon."

William Korzon has been charged homicide and related charges 38 years after his wife, Gloria, disappeared.

"During these incidents of domestic violence, Gloria suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm, a broken collarbone, damage to her nasal bone and a black eye," the affidavit said.

Gloria Korzon vanished March 6, 1981. She was supposed to be on her way to work in Horsham Township.

William Korzon then allegedly lied about his wife's whereabouts and forged her signature on legal documents over the course of months and years, the affidavit said.

A roommate who moved into the Korzon home after Gloria disappeared also told investigators that Korzon asked for help killing a Warrington Township detective, the affidavit said.

"A recent check of all available records and databases by law enforcement show no activity by Gloria Korzon from her March 6, 1981 disappearance to the present day," the affidavit said. "It is as though she has ceased to exist."