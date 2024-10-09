Florida highway trooper rescues dog tied to fence as Hurricane Milton approaches

A four-legged Floridian was rescued hours before Hurricane Milton was expected to make landfall.

A Florida highway trooper found a dog tied to a fence off I-75 in the Tampa area on Wednesday amid mandatory evacuations as the region prepares for potential destruction from the storm.

Body cam footage shows the trooper approaching the dog in the rain, its legs submerged in water. The dog, what appears to be a white bull terrier, growled and barked as the trooper neared.

"It's OK, buddy," the trooper said, trying to calm the dog. "It's OK. I don't blame you. I don't blame you. It's OK, buddy. It's OK."

The dog is now safe after receiving a clean bill of health from a veterinarian, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety.

Floridians who are evacuating the area are urged to take their pets with them.

Governor Ron DeSantis made a post on X thanking highway patrol for rescuing the dog and vowed to punish those who do not keep their pets safe.

"It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm," he said. "FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable."

Thank you, @FHPTampa.



Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night, with the category 3 or 4 storm bringing destructive winds, flooding and tornados to the area.

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, is facing the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century.

Multiple shelters have opened in the area for those fleeing their homes, including some that are pet-friendly.

President Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday hours before Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida.