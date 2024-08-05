Hurricane Debby blows $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida Keys beach

Hurricane Debby roared ashore in northern Florida Monday morning, but not before it blew a large amount of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

The cocaine, around 70 pounds in total, was found by a good Samaritan, who contacted authorities.

Border Patrol officials seized the drugs.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.