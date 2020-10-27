Part of NYC Protests Against Police Killing of Philadelphia Man Turns Fiery; 30 Arrested

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Brooklyn Tuesday night, marching in response to a police shooting in Philadelphia that left a Black man dead following a domestic dispute call.

The protests broke out after sundown in Brooklyn and there were some incidents of destruction of property. Police said NYPD vehicles were damaged and some trash cans were set on fire. Approximately 30 people have been arrested, a senior NYPD spokesperson told NBC News.

It was not clear what charges they were facing but the police spokesperson said several NYPD officers were injured when a car attempted to drive through a group of cops. Several videos posted on social media show the driver clearly telling officers "I'm just trying to go home" before officers let the driver close the door and drive away. Seconds later, officers used batons to smash the car's windows and that's when the driver drove through them.

Police say the driver got away. It's unclear if the driver was actually involved in the protest or if they were just passing through.

The unrest in the city stemmed from the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday. Police responded to a call about an armed man during a domestic dispute, and officers could be heard on video telling Wallace to put the knife down before they opened fire.

Wallace's family said they told officers the 27-year-old had a history of mental health problems and did not have to shoot.

The National Guard was called into Philadelphia as protests, some peaceful while others led to looting and damaging buildings, continued Tuesday night. Protesters there marched to the police headquarters of one district, and later in the night some of the demonstrators threw rocks, water bottles and other items at responding police officers.

Along with the protest, more looting occurred as helicopter footage showed looters targeting a Footlocker, Walmart and other nearby stores in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Early in the evening, Gov. Tom Wolf's office confirmed that the Pennsylvania National Guard would be mobilizing to head to Philadelphia, where they would help protect local property and supplement the city's police, a Guard spokesman told the local NBC affiliate.

