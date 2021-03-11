Joint Base Andrews

Human Error Allowed Security Breach at Joint Base Andrews, Says Report

A Germantown, Maryland man made his way onto a government aircraft reserved for top officials and commanders at the airfield that is home to Air Force One

Joint Base Andrews
NBCWashington

A distracted guard and other security failures allowed an intruder to enter Joint Base Andrews last month and make his way onto an aircraft reserved for top government officials, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Air Force inspector general.

The guard manning an entrance gate was “distracted” and failed to follow procedures, waving through a car without checking if the driver had proper identification, said Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said, who briefed reporters on the report.

Once inside, the intruder wandered around for five hours, at a base that is home to Air Force One.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

Biden Signs $1.9T Relief Bill Before Speech to Nation

coronavirus vaccine 14 hours ago

Ex-Presidents Club (Mostly) Comes Together to Encourage Vaccinations

The report blamed "human error" for the Feb. 4 breach and said the guard had been “complacent” about security procedures. Afterward, the guard said he was distracted due to problems in his personal life, according to Said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Joint Base AndrewsMaryland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us