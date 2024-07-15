Decision 2024

How to watch Lester Holt's interview with President Biden on Monday

The interview is the latest in a series of events, rallies and Q&As Biden has done since his dismal performance during his debate with Trump on June 27.

Days after the assassination attempt on his 2024 rival, President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt at the White House on Monday.

The full interview will air during a primetime special at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC and will stream in the player above via NBC News NOW. Portions of the interview will air earlier Monday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available on NBCNews.com.

In a clip of the interview released Monday ahead of the broadcast, Biden said that it was a mistake when he said that voters should put former President Donald Trump “in a bullseye” but argued that the rhetoric coming from his opponent was more incendiary.

Biden continued: "How do you talk about the threat to democracy which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”

The president said he is not the one who engages in “that rhetoric,” referring to Trump's past comments about a “bloodbath” if the Republican loses to Biden in November.

In the interview Biden also defended his decision to remain in the race even though some Democratic leaders have expressed fears that he can’t win.

“I’m old,” Biden said. “But I’m only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long time in three-and-a-half years. I’m willing to be judged on that.”

