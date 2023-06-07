How to keep your pets safe during dangerous air quality levels

What to Know There are many health risks that people can face when it comes to wildfire smoke. However, health problems brought on by the dangerous air quality levels are not just limited to humans -- our furry friends face them as well.

There are many health risks that people can face when it comes to wildfire smoke. However, health problems brought on by the dangerous air quality levels are not just limited to humans -- our beloved pets face them as well.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, a good point of reference is if you can see or feel the effects of wildfires yourself, you should take precautions for your animals.

Just like humans who have heart and lung issues, animals with cardiovascular and/or respiratory diseases are most at risk when it comes to suffering effects of wildfire smoke.

Other signs of possible smoke or dust irritation in animals, include:

Coughing

Gagging

Difficulty breathing, including open mouth breathing and increased noise when breathing

Eye irritation and excessive watering

Inflammation of throat or mouth

Nasal discharge

Asthma-like symptoms

Increased breathing rate

Fatigue or weakness

Disorientation

Stumbling

Reduced appetite and/or thirst

The AVMA urges pet or livestock owners to watch animals during periods of poor air quality and remain vigilant. They should call a veterinarian if an animal presents any of the above signs.

Additionally, aside from informing the public what signs to look for in your pets that showcase smoke and dust irritation, the AVMA also provides tips on how to protect our animals during these instances.

HOW TO PROTECT PETS FROM WILDFIRE SMOKE

Pet owners can follow these tips, provided by the AVMA, which include:

Keep pets indoors as much as possible, with windows shut.

Birds should not be allowed outside when smoke is present.

If air quality alerts are in effect, you should let your dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks.

Avoid intense outdoor exercise during periods of poor air quality.

Walk pets when dust and smoke has settled.

Have a pet evacuation kit ready.

HOW TO PROTECT LIVESTOCK FROM WILDFIRE SMOKE

The AVMA also provides specific tips on how to keep livestock safe. These tips include: