How to keep your dog safe from respiratory infections

The American Veterinary Medical Association has been monitoring cases of a canine respiratory illness across the US.

The exact number of cases of this canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC) is unclear, according to AVMA; however, multiple states are still dealing with sick pets.

AVMA also noted that there are no indications of a connection between these CIRDC cases and an outbreak of Streptococcus equi subsp. zooepidemicus.

Regardless, experts are sharing symptoms to look out for as well as ways to keep your pets safe amid this dangerous time, especially since dogs likely socialized more over the holidays.

Look out for symptoms

The illness usually begins with a cough that can last for weeks to months -- which is seemingly resistant to antibiotics.

Other symptoms include sneezing, trouble breathing, eye or nose discharge, red eyes, blue or purple gums as well as unusual low energy or tiredness.

It's important to note that in this case -- they would also not test positive for any common causes of canine respiratory illness.

In some dogs, the cough connected to this respiratory infection could lead to pneumonia that could potentially turn fatal.

Keep your dog away from other dogs

It's most common in dogs who recently spent time with other dogs, such as at a kennel or doggy day care, according to Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Ganzer, of North Springs Veterinary Referral Center. Dogs with short snouts, like pugs and bulldogs, may also be at higher risk.

Since your pet might be more likely to contract the illness from other dogs, experts recommend avoiding places like dog parks, groomers or boarding kennels.

Alternative options for grooming could be trusted mobile dog groomers, as those services are often one-on-one and don't require socialization with other pets.

If you're taking a trip, try to avoid dog hotels, kennels or sitters who already have dogs in their home.

"If there's somebody that can even just come to your house and let your dog out, that's a better option," Dr. Ganzer added.

Some vets are even discouraging quick greetings on the street, to lower the risk of spreading the illness.

Stay updated on vaccines

The AVMA also strongly urges owners to keep their dog’s vaccines updated, AVMA President Rena Carlson said in a statement.

While the efficacy of existing vaccines against current cases is uncertain, maintaining overall health through routine vaccinations can help support a dog’s immune system in combating disease, Carlson noted.

The AVMA stresses the following vaccines: Bordetella, Adenovirus type 2, and parainfluenza combined with the injectable influenza H3N2 vaccine.

Owners are urged to give their pets two weeks after vaccination before any interactions so that immunity can be built.

What to do if your dog shows signs of illness

Early testing could help with treatment, so bring your furry friend to a vet as soon as they show signs of the illness.

To avoid spreading the illness, avoid communal areas and simply keep your dog away from other canines.

It should be noted that it's unlikely that humans can get sick with the respiratory illness.

However, since the cause of the illness has yet to be determined, the AVMA suggests that anyone handling dogs should thoroughly wash their hands afterward.