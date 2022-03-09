How an Independent NJ Gas Station Is Beating Competitor's Prices by 20 Cents Or More

The quest to find the cheapest gas possible is on throughout the tri-state and across the country, as gas prices hit record highs.

In New Jersey, drivers may need to head to Manalapan to find the most cost-friendly place fill their tanks — an independent Sinclair station that has somehow found a way to sell it at less than $4 a gallon.

With the cash price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $3.99, the station is beating out other local competitors by a wide margin, with prices down the road at $4.19 and $4.29.

Drivers have taken notice as well. While there were no lines out to the highway, there was a steady stream of cars pulling into the Sinclair station, which was formerly a Valero, throughout the day on Wednesday.

So how does the independent shop keep the prices so low? The owner had a very mom-and-pop answer: He's still selling gas from his last delivery, and he said he's trying to ease the pain of his loyal customers.

"I bought a lot of gas when it was down, when it was low, and I was able to keep the price down for the customer," said owner Eddie Arena. "I absorbed some of the pain at the pump for the customer because prices are crazy."

Arena admits that for each new load that costs him more, he has to raise his prices to stay afloat.

"When my new load comes, obviously I'm going to have to raise it. But I'll still be under everybody else," Arena said, adding that with the next shipment, his prices will go up 20 cents. But he will still try to keep it the lowest around.

Gas prices are up nearly $1.50 from this same time last year, and drivers are doing what they can to find ways to save money, including driving less. NBC New York's Pat Battle reports.

Before that happens, one customer who brought in both family cars said she will end up saving about $10 by getting her gas at the Route 33 station. Another driver said he wanted to fill up today, before prices go up even more.

"Gotta take advantage. Take advantage while I got it because it will be up again," said Enrique Lopez.

On Wednesday, the U.S. average was $4.25 for a gallon of gas, and even higher in the tri-state. New York's average was at $4.43, with Connecticut just pennies behind and New jersey at $4.33.

While that may be the average price for New York, locally there are prices far higher. A Manhattan station had prices at $5.89 a gallon — making the $4.35 price at a Shell station on East Fordham Road in the Bronx seem like a steal, and drawing a line of drivers all day.

While the price of filling up a gas tank continues to shoot up, it's more than just gas prices that are expected to increase. NBC New York's Rana Novini reports.

At this time in 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $2.80, with New York prices just a nickel more and New Jersey at $2.90.

It's not just pain at the pump, as things like airfare is expected to go up as well. Other goods that use petroleum, from drugs to food, will likely also see an increase in prices.