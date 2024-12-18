House Ethics Committee to release report on its Matt Gaetz investigation

The House Ethics Committee has voted to publicly release a report detailing the findings of an investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News — a reversal from last month when the panel deadlocked on whether to publish the report.

The committee's yearslong investigation included looking into allegations that Gaetz had engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, gave special favors to people with whom he had personal relationships and obstructed the House probe.

The Florida Republican resigned from the House last month after President-elect Donald Trump said he intended to nominate Gaetz to be the next U.S. attorney general.

Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for the position just eight days after Trump's announcement, after facing scrutiny from senators and details emerged publicly about the testimony of women who spoke to the Ethics committee. He has denied any wrongdoing.

CNN was first to report the news of the committee's vote.

An attorney for one woman interviewed by the panel alleged that Gaetz paid for sex in Florida, a state where prostitution is illegal. The same woman told the panel that Gaetz had sex with her friend, who was 17 years old at the time.

Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Ethics panel met for hours behind closed doors about Gaetz but could not reach an agreement about releasing the report. Earlier this month, a majority of the House voted against a resolution that would have forced the Ethics committee to release the report.

The Gaetz ethics matter appeared to be dead until Wednesday's development. The release of the report is significant given that Gaetz remains a close ally of and is in regular contact with Trump and has flirted with a bid for Florida governor in 2026.

The House Ethics Committee does not usually release reports that stem from investigations into former members of Congress, but it has done so on a few occasions before. For example, Rep. Bill Boner, D-Tenn., resigned Oct. 5, 1987, to become mayor of Nashville. The Ethics Committee released an initial staff report the following December examining allegations that Boner misused campaign funds, failed to disclose gifts and accepted bribes.

Gaetz had also been investigated by the Department of Justice over allegations of sex trafficking. That investigation ended without charges.

In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Gaetz blasted the committee and his accusers, pointing to the fact that the DOJ investigation did not result in charges. He again denied any criminal wrongdoing.

"I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," he said.

He added, "It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life," he said. "I live a different life now."

