House committees recommend Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress

House Republican reports recommended that Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The GOP chairmen of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees are preparing to vote on contempt charges against the president's son.

Hunter Biden refused to sit for a closed-door deposition with congressional investigators looking into corruption allegations against the Democratic president and his family.

Two House committees released reports Monday recommending that Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress over what they called his "flagrant defiance" of a subpoena related to the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden "must be held accountable for his unlawful actions," read twin reports from the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees.

The reports' findings came as little surprise: Three days before they were released, the committee chairmen announced they would hold markups Wednesday and vote on the resolutions to recommend contempt charges against the president's son.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If the Republican-led panels pass the resolutions, they will move to a vote in the full House. The chamber, which holds a slim Republican majority, can then vote to refer the matter to the Department of Justice, which will ultimately decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

Republicans initiated contempt proceedings last month, after Hunter Biden refused to sit for a closed-door deposition with congressional investigators looking into corruption allegations against the Democratic president and his family.

Biden had instead offered to testify publicly before Congress, but Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., rejected the proposal.

On the day he was scheduled to appear for the private deposition, Biden showed up outside the U.S. Capitol and railed against the Republican investigation while defending his business record.

"There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen," he said in a prepared statement before departing.

Biden's defiance "warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney's Office for prosecution," Comer and Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a statement Friday announcing the upcoming markups.

As his father seeks a second term in office, Hunter Biden faces a stacked legal schedule that includes two federal criminal cases on separate tax and gun-related charges.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges related to his possession of a handgun while being an illegal drug user. His legal team last month filed motions to dismiss those charges in federal court in Delaware.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday on nine tax-related charges in federal court in Los Angeles.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.