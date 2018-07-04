Get Ready to Gobble! Eating Titans Take on Hot Dog Contest - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Philly's Independence Day Parade
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Get Ready to Gobble! Eating Titans Take on Hot Dog Contest

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Eating Titans Take on Heaps of Hot Dogs at 2018 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest

    [NATL-NY]Eating Titans Take on Heaps of Hot Dogs at 2018 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Chowdown champions are preparing to face off at Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men’s record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes. The women's competition kicks off at 11 a.m., and the men will go head-to-head at midday. 

    Ten-time winner Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year. 

    Miki Sudo is seeking a fifth women’s title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

    Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas’ record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

    The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN. 

    Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

    Refresh for the latest updates starting 11 a.m.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices