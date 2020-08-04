Honda Recalls 1.6 Million Vans and SUVs

Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans and Pilot and Passport SUVs. Some vehicles are included in several of the recalls.

The largest recall covers nearly 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passport and the 2019 through 2021 Pilot. Honda says critical dashboard functions such as the speedometer, engine oil light and gear position can fail to display due to faulty software. Dealers will reprogram the software starting Sept. 23.

Another recall covers almost a half-million Odysseys and Passports from 2019 and 2020 and Pilots from 2019 through 2021. Incorrect software programming can stop the rear camera displays from working. Honda will notify owners when updated software is available. They can follow mailed instructions to download the updates for free or visit a dealer. The recall also starts Sept. 23.

The third recall covers over 324,000 2018 through 2020 Odysseys. Water can get into the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. It can freeze in cold temperatures, stopping the doors from latching properly. Dealers will replace the sliding door outer handle cables starting Sept. 23.

The fourth recall includes over 212,000 2019-2020 Odysseys for another water problem. It can get into the rearview camera mounting holes and distort the camera image, or it may not display. Honda will replace the rearview camera at no cost starting Sept. 23.