Crime and Courts

Home Depot to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of overcharging

As part of the agreement, the company will pay $1,700,000 in civil penalties, plus $277,251 to cover the prosecutors' investigatory costs and fund other consumer protection enforcement efforts

A Home Depot store i
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Home Depot has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations that the company overcharged customers and falsely advertised prices on items, it was announced Thursday.

The settlement stems from a civil complaint brought by the District Attorney's offices of San Diego, Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Sonoma counties.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Prosecutors allege Home Depot customers were charged more than the posted prices on items due to what's known as "scanner violations." This is when the prices listed for items on shelves are different from prices seen when the items are scanned at the register.

Home Depot entered into the settlement without admitting any liability or wrongdoing.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As part of the agreement, the company will pay $1,700,000 in civil penalties, plus $277,251 to cover the prosecutors' investigatory costs and fund other consumer protection enforcement efforts. Home Depot will also implement new price accuracy procedures that eliminate price increases on weekend days and establish audits and training on state pricing accuracy requirements.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us