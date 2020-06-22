Hollywood Producer David Guillod Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults

Hollywood talent manager and producer David Guillod surrendered Monday to Santa Barbara County authorities to face 11 felony counts related to the alleged sexual assault or rape of three women in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

Guillod -- executive producer of the Netflix release "Extraction" and the 2017 film "Atomic Blonde," among others -- is charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim in connection with the alleged May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015 attacks.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, which he is expected to post, according to Deadline.

Guillod's attorney released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets, claiming an "overwhelming amount of evidence" to support his client's innocence.

"For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement's investigation," attorney Philip Cohen said. "We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara D.A.'s office and the timing suspicious. An overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges."

His client has passed five polygraph tests and looks forward to clearing his name, according to the defense attorney.

"DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod's account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged," Cohen said.

Guillod resigned from his co-CEO role at Primary Wave Entertainment in 2018 following allegations of sexual assault by actress Jessica Barth, who alleged publicly that the producer drugged her during a 2012 dinner before sexually assaulting her. She reported the alleged crime to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The producer is also accused of raping an employee during a Santa Barbara County wine country retreat in December 2014, according to The Times.

The woman reportedly received a $60,000 payment and signed a nondisclosure agreement, but later reported the assault to police when she learned of similar allegations against Guillod, the newspaper reported.

The third alleged attack also took place in Santa Barbara County, sources told the Los Angeles Times.