Hillsong Announces Probe Into NYC Church After Firing of Star Pastor Carl Lentz

Hillsong is investigating its New York City branch after Carl Lentz, mega-church pastor and one-time spiritual adviser to Justin Bieber, was let go last week for his alleged “moral failures.”

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong, made the announcement in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Hillsong Church told NBC News in an email that the decision to investigate the New York City location came after hearing from “a number of people about their experiences and concerns.”

Following the findings of the investigation, the organization said it would “take whatever actions are deemed necessary to right the wrongs and see Hillsong East Coast move forward in a way that enables many more people to find hope in Jesus.”

It's unclear whether the investigation centers on Lentz, who did not immediately return NBC News request for comment.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.