A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid triple-digit temperatures in Arizona.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at 1:25 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.

Five people were evaluated by fire officials and released on scene, the sheriff's office said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.