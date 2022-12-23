Jenna Bush Hager

Here's Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Lists to Santa

While chatting with Hoda Kotb on Today, Jenna Bush Hager shared some of her family traditions while visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus.

By Mike Vulpo | E! News

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year.

Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.

"I'm more into experiences," Hager told Hoda Kotb on the Dec. 22 episode of Today. "I like the fun trip or concert or whatever it is."

One experience this family can't say no to is visiting Santa. But when discussing the topic of disappointment around the holidays, Hager developed a rule that may be beneficial to other parents.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"It's all about expectation," she said. "We got to go see Santa and sit on his lap and see Mrs. Clause and Henry said, ‘Should the kids write a list?' and I'm like, ‘No, because I don't want them to think that Santa is definitely going to bring all 10 presents.'" 

Kotb agreed when she shared the wise advice a parent once told her. "She said, ‘Part of our job as parents is preparing our children for disappointment,'" Kotb recalled. "I feel like we're all fixes."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Winter Storm 29 mins ago

Massive Winter Storm Blasts Most of US With Snow, Freezing Rain, and Frigid Temps

travel 3 hours ago

Here's What You Can Do if Your Flight Gets Canceled, According to Experts

Christmas lists or not, there is one present Hager has in mind for her oldest child.

"I think we're going to be adopting a little kitten," she teased. "Don't tell. Mila wants to name her Hollywood Hager and call her Holly."

"She's ready," Hager added. "She wants that responsibility. She just can't wait."

Today With Hoda and Jenna airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Jenna Bush HagerChristmasTodayHoda KotbHoliday Season
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us