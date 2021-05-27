Here's What We Know About the California Rail Yard Shooting Victims

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.
Here's what we know about the victims, who were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.
Place your cursor over a photo or click on the information icon to learn more about each of those who lost their lives in the attack.
Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.
A vigil was held Thursday at San Jose City Hall.
VTA said it is planning a public memorial for the victims.
The above graphic will be updated as we learn more about each victim.