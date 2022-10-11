student loan debt

Here's the First Preview of the Student Loan Debt Relief Application Form

The White House's official Twitter account posted a short video previewing the form

The Department of Education on Tuesday released a preview of the application form for federal student loan debt relief, a part of the Biden administration's effort to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

The White House's official Twitter account posted a short video previewing the form, showing details on who qualifies for relief along with fields to be filled out by applicants seeking forgiveness.

In a series of tweets, the White House outlined more details for how the application process will work. The administration plans to open the application period later this month and run it through Dec. 31, 2023.

The Biden debt forgiveness program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or households making less than $250,000. Pell grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, will be eligible for an additional $10,000.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a student loan debt relief plan that included several things such as up to $20,000 in debt relief for millions of American borrowers. Have more questions about student loans and Biden's decision? Insider Senior Economic Policy Reporter Ayelet Sheffey joins LX News to discuss.

The Biden administration used an act passed after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as legal justification for the program. The law gives the administration “sweeping authority” to reduce or eliminate student debt during times of national emergency, the Justice Department said in an August legal opinion. The administration cited the COVID-19 pandemic as its emergency.

