Here Are the Winning Numbers For Tonight's $580M Powerball

The winning numbers for tonight's Powerball were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and 18. The lottery game announced a short time after their drawing that there was no jackpot winner this time around, creating an estimated $620 million jackpot with a $292.6 million cash value, for Monday's upcoming drawing.

The jackpot for tonight's winner would have been worth $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.