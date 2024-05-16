Here are the perks Trump's top donors would receive during the Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump's top donors would be rewarded at the Republican National Convention.

A fundraising committee called Trump 47 is offering perks for those who raised as much as $2.5 million or gave anywhere from $24,000 to $844,600.

Former President Donald Trump's top donors are to be rewarded for supporting him while they attend the Republican National Convention this summer, according to new documents reviewed by CNBC.

A fundraising committee called Trump 47 is offering their donors "major investor convention benefits," according to a pamphlet. The document lists convention rewards for Trump 47 Committee donors who either raised up to $2.5 million or personally gave anywhere from $24,000 to $844,600.

The committee raises money for the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, more than a dozen state parties, and a political action committee that helps pay Trump's legal bills.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The convention, which will officially nominate Trump as the Republican nominee for president, is set to take place in July in Milwaukee.

Donors who raise $2.5 million or give at least $844,600 to the Trump 47 Committee will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fiserv Forum, where the convention is held, as well as VIP tickets to private convention events and selective seating in the arena.

Contributors to the committee who raise or give at least $50,000 will get a tour of the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee. There will be also be a private reception for those donors.

The planned gifts for Trump's elite donors generally fall along the lines of what both Democrats and Republicans have historically offered their biggest benefactors for the celebratory event. It's unclear whether any of these donors will attend the convention.

A spokeswoman for the RNC did not return a request for comment.

The wave of perks for Trump's lead financial supporters comes after the former president recently raised millions at private events with the help of business executives who will now have the option of being wined and dined at the convention.

Those who have given at least $800,000 to the Trump 47 Committee include Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, and his wife, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; former Renaissance Technologies CEO Robert Mercer; former Trump Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon; and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The committee raised more than $23 million during the first quarter of 2024.