Here Are All the COVID Restrictions That Will Vanish in NJ Next Week

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order moving forward with the joint tri-state plan to erase nearly all remaining COVID-19 business restrictions on May 19.

Here's a look at all of the specific changes that will go into effect in New Jersey next Wednesday, according to Murphy's executive order:

Complete removal of outdoor gathering limit

Attendees at outdoor gatherings are still required to stay 6 feet apart from other groups and existing requirements regarding masks remain in place.

Indoor gathering limit

The limit for indoor gatherings in private residences will be raised to 50 people, up from 25. Commercial gatherings and gatherings organized and operated by an overseeing entity (e.g. conferences, expositions, meetings of fraternal organizations, job training, events hosted by senior centers) in public spaces will be subject to the 250-person indoor gathering limit that applies to indoor catered events, as long as all attendees can stay 6 feet apart.

Complete removal of all % capacity limits for indoor and outdoor businesses, and houses of worship

The following businesses will no longer be subject to any percentage-based capacity restriction but must adhere to social distancing. This includes:

Indoor dining – Currently, indoor dining is limited to 50% capacity. This change will remove the 50% limitation but keep the social distancing requirement between tables unless partitions are used in accordance with Department of Health guidance. The ban on tables of more than eight people will be lifted.

– Currently, indoor dining is limited to 50% capacity. This change will remove the 50% limitation but keep the social distancing requirement between tables unless partitions are used in accordance with Department of Health guidance. The ban on tables of more than eight people will be lifted. Houses of worship and religious services , which are currently at 50% capacity.

, which are currently at 50% capacity. Retail businesses , which are currently at 50% indoor capacity.

, which are currently at 50% indoor capacity. Gyms , which are currently at 50% indoor capacity.

, which are currently at 50% indoor capacity. Personal care services , which are currently at 50% indoor capacity.

, which are currently at 50% indoor capacity. Indoor amusement and recreation businesses and outdoor amusement and water parks , which are currently limited to 50% capacity.

, which are currently limited to 50% capacity. Indoor and outdoor pools , which are both currently limited to 50% capacity.

, which are both currently limited to 50% capacity. Indoor catered events, funerals, memorial services, performances, and political activities – These events are currently limited to 50% of a room’s capacity, up to 250 individuals. The 250-person limit will stay but there will be no percentage-based capacity restrictions. Social distancing is required.

Indoor large venue capacity

The capacity limit for indoor large venues will increase from 20% to 30% and the definition of a large venue will shift from those with 2,500 fixed seats to those with 1,000 fixed seats. The requirement that individuals or groups of individuals that purchase tickets together remain 6 feet apart remains in place.

Removal of ban on indoor interstate youth sports competitions

Athletes, staff, and spectators will still need to abide by all existing health and safety requirements.

