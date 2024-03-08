Border Patrol agent and National Guard soldier dead in helicopter crash along US-Mexico border

A helicopter crash along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas Friday has left at least one Border Patrol agent and one National Guard member dead, Sen. John Cornyn posted on X Friday night.

The crash happened near La Grulla, which is in Starr County.

"Sending my deepest condolences to the families of the National Guard soldier & Border Patrol agent who passed away & those who were injured in a helicopter crash near La Grulla, TX. I’ll be monitoring for more details as investigators work to determine how this tragedy occurred," Cornyn's post read.

Sending my deepest condolences to the families of the National Guard soldier & Border Patrol agent who passed away & those who were injured in a helicopter crash near La Grulla, TX. I’ll be monitoring for more details as investigators work to determine how this tragedy occurred. https://t.co/XDVhzG7jFz — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 9, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cornyn did not say how many were injured.

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

La Grulla is in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a "downed helicopter incident" on the east side of the county.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state's border with Mexico lost power and crashed, officials said at the time. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was significantly damaged.

That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's nearly $10 billion border mission that has tested the federal government's authority over immigration.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.