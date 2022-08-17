Heat, Spurs to Battle in 2022 NBA Mexico City Game

The NBA is heading back to Mexico.

The league and Zignia announced on Wednesday that the San Antonio Spurs will host the Miami Heat in Mexico City for a regular season game on Dec. 17. The matchup will be the 31st NBA game (regular season or preseason) in Mexico, more than any country aside from the U.S. and Canada. It will also be the league’s first trip to the country since 2019.

The game, which is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. ET, will air on NBA TV and TUDN. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Spurs have played two regular season games in Mexico City. Both matchups came against the Phoenix Suns, with Phoenix winning in 2017 and San Antonio winning an overtime game in 2019. The franchise’s first trip to Mexico came in 1994 for a preseason matchup against the Houston Rockets.

The Heat will be making their second ever visit to Mexico. Their first appearance came in 2017 and ended with a regular season victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with the game in Mexico City, the Spurs will play three more games outside their regular home, AT&T Center, in honor of their 50th anniversary season. They will face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Jan. 13 before playing their final two home games of the year at Moody Center in Austin.