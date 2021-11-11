Hazing Allegations Involving Broom in Locker Room End NJ High School Football Season

It's playoff time, but for one high school football team in New Jersey, it's game over after an allegation that a sophomore was hazed with a broomstick by multiple upperclassmen on the team.

The Crimson Knights of Wall High School in Monmouth County were set to play in a state playoff game on Friday but the Wall Township school district superintendent announced Wednesday that the game will be canceled following the disturbing hazing allegations.

"Upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities. There is a pending investigation and the school district is cooperating fully," a school district spokesperson told News 4 in a statement, declining to comment further on the investigation that is being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The allegations, first reported by NJ Advanced Media, involved approximately six football players in the locker room who parents say attempted to pin down a younger teammate while one of them held up a broomstick, allegedly threatening to sexually assault the boy with it.

The parents who spoke to the news outlet said they saw the attack in one video clip but claimed there have been other incidents. News 4 has not indepentdently viewed the footage and it's unclear what the incident, or incidents, occurred.

The school district would not say whether the student was physically harmed or whether the students involved in the attack faced any disciplinary action. In addition to cancelling the upcoming football game, Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan said she immediately contacted law enforcement who are now handling the investigation.

In a statement to News 4, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said it cannot confirm or deny any details of the investigation because juvenile records are confidential by nature.