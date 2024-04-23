HashiCorp shares spike on report that IBM is in talks to buy the cloud software maker

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Source: Nasdaq

HashiCorp shares jumped as much as 26% on Tuesday following a media report claiming IBM was in talks to acquire the cloud software maker.

Developers use HashiCorp's software to set up and manage infrastructure in public clouds that companies such as Amazon and Microsoft operate.

Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal said a deal could come in the next few days.

HashiCorp and IBM representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2012, HashiCorp went public on Nasdaq in 2021.

Cisco held $9 million in HashiCorp at the end of March, according to a regulatory filing.

Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

